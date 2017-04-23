Jefferies Group Comments on PPG Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2017 Earnings (PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Analysts at Jefferies Group increased their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PPG Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.27. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q4 2017 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, April 14th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.21.

Shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) opened at 105.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.00. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $89.64 and a 12 month high of $114.65.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Bowman Management Corp boosted its position in PPG Industries by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 4,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 17.2% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc boosted its position in PPG Industries by 0.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 72,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the third quarter worth $11,880,000. Finally, Hermes Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 6.1% in the third quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 69,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 48.93%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes a range of coatings and specialty materials. The Company has three segments: Performance Coatings, Industrial Coatings and Glass. The Performance Coatings segment includes the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, architectural businesses. The Industrial Coatings segment includes the automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM), industrial coatings, packaging coatings, coatings services and specialty coatings and materials businesses.

