iRobot Co. (IRBT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. iRobot has set its FY17 guidance at $1.35-1.65 EPS.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $212.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.97 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect iRobot to post $1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2.46 EPS for the next fiscal year.

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) opened at 67.61 on Friday. iRobot Co. has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $68.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.81.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a research report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of iRobot in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. iRobot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

In related news, CFO Alison Dean sold 7,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $491,101.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,036,783.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 9,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $624,966.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,349 shares in the company, valued at $32,638,545.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,717 shares of company stock worth $1,741,100. 5.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation is a consumer robot company, which is engaged in designing and building robots. The Company’s portfolio of solutions features various technologies for the connected home and various concepts in mapping, navigation, mobility and artificial intelligence. The Company sells various products that are designed for use at home.

