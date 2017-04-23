iPath S&P 500 VIX Short Term Futures TM ETN (VXX) Short Interest Down 5.9% in March

iPath S&P 500 VIX Short Term Futures TM ETN (NYSE:VXX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,826,317 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the March 15th total of 64,615,743 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,671,907 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of iPath S&P 500 VIX Short Term Futures TM ETN (NYSE:VXX) opened at 17.20 on Friday. iPath S&P 500 VIX Short Term Futures TM ETN has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $71.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.49.
Receive News & Ratings for iPath S&P 500 VIX Short Term Futures TM ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath S&P 500 VIX Short Term Futures TM ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.