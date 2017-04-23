Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Western Refining Logistics (WNRL)

Western Refining Logistics LP (NYSE:WNRL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 16,892 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,991% compared to the typical volume of 808 put options.

Western Refining Logistics (NYSE:WNRL) opened at 24.95 on Friday. Western Refining Logistics has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $26.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average of $22.98.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNRL. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Western Refining Logistics by 41.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 84,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 24,799 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Western Refining Logistics by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 114,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 40,657 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Western Refining Logistics by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 149,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 44,262 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Western Refining Logistics by 184.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 58,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Refining Logistics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 112,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WNRL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Refining Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Refining Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Western Refining Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

Western Refining Logistics Company Profile

Western Refining Logistics, LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires logistics and related assets and businesses to include terminals, storage tanks, pipelines and other logistics assets related to the terminaling, transportation, storage and distribution of crude oil and refined products. The Company’s segments include logistics and wholesale.

