Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond (TLT)

iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond (NASDAQ:TLT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 56,348 put options on the company. This is an increase of 110% compared to the average daily volume of 26,895 put options.

iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond (NASDAQ:TLT) opened at 123.54 on Friday. iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond has a 52-week low of $116.49 and a 52-week high of $143.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.51 and its 200-day moving average is $122.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a $0.2546 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%.

About iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

