Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Southwestern Energy Company (SWN)

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,056 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 421% compared to the average daily volume of 395 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy Company in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group set a $10.00 target price on Southwestern Energy Company and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy Company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America Corp downgraded Southwestern Energy Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy Company by 14.4% in the third quarter. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC now owns 19,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy Company by 387.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,526,448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,806,000 after buying an additional 2,803,417 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy Company by 1.7% in the third quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 124,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy Company by 16.6% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 28,827 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy Company by 13.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,270,204 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,580,000 after buying an additional 154,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) opened at 7.44 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.66 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82. Southwestern Energy Company has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $15.59.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy Company had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 187.25%. The business earned $684 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Southwestern Energy Company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Southwestern Energy Company will post $0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company is an energy company engaged in natural gas and oil exploration, development and production. The Company operates through two segments: Exploration and Production (E&P) and Midstream Services. Its operations in northeast Pennsylvania are primarily focused on the unconventional natural gas reservoir known as the Marcellus Shale.

