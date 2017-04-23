Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) Expected to Earn Q2 2017 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for Interactive Brokers Group in a report issued on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Mewhirter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IBKR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) opened at 34.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.01. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52 week low of $31.97 and a 52 week high of $40.38.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business earned $374 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 22.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,597,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,897,000 after buying an additional 648,657 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Value Capital LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arlington Value Capital LLC now owns 2,121,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,842,000 after buying an additional 21,179 shares in the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 1,894,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,830,000 after buying an additional 59,375 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,829,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,804,000 after buying an additional 67,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,546,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,531,000 after buying an additional 144,622 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc (IBG, Inc) is a holding company. The Company is an automated global electronic broker and market maker specializing in routing orders, and executing and processing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds and mutual funds on over 120 electronic exchanges and market centers around the world and offering custody, prime brokerage, securities and margin lending services to customers.

