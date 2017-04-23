Imperial Capital Comments on Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2017 Earnings (LIND)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) – Equities researchers at Imperial Capital issued their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. Imperial Capital analyst G. Kelly forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings’ Q2 2017 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2017 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LIND. Citigroup Inc reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $11.50) on shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindblad Expeditions Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Lindblad Expeditions Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/23/imperial-capital-comments-on-lindblad-expeditions-holdings-inc-s-q1-2017-earnings-lind.html.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings (NASDAQ:LIND) opened at 9.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $420.58 million and a PE ratio of 93.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.14. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $10.70.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $56.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 million. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 10.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings by 855.1% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 89,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 79,739 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 31,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Ian Rogers sold 3,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $33,311.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 475,670 shares in the company, valued at $4,162,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 157,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,988 over the last quarter.

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.