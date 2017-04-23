Imperial Capital Comments on Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2017 Earnings (LIND)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) – Equities researchers at Imperial Capital issued their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. Imperial Capital analyst G. Kelly forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings’ Q2 2017 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2017 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LIND. Citigroup Inc reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $11.50) on shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindblad Expeditions Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Lindblad Expeditions Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.
Lindblad Expeditions Holdings (NASDAQ:LIND) opened at 9.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $420.58 million and a PE ratio of 93.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.14. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $10.70.
Lindblad Expeditions Holdings (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $56.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 million. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 10.92%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings by 855.1% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 89,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 79,739 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 31,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.
In related news, COO Ian Rogers sold 3,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $33,311.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 475,670 shares in the company, valued at $4,162,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 157,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,988 over the last quarter.
Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.