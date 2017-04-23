Health Care SPDR (NYSE:XLV) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 20,929 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 207% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,810 put options.

Shares of Health Care SPDR (NYSE:XLV) opened at 73.68 on Friday. Health Care SPDR has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $76.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.71 and a 200 day moving average of $71.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2738 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/23/health-care-spdr-target-of-unusually-large-options-trading-xlv.html.

About Health Care SPDR

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Care SPDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Care SPDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.