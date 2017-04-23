Gastar Exploration’s (GST) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at EuroPacific Canada

Gastar Exploration Inc (NYSEMKT:GST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at EuroPacific Canada in a note issued to investors on Sunday. They presently have a $2.25 price objective on the energy company’s stock. EuroPacific Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 75.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $2.00 price objective on Gastar Exploration and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. Williams Capital downgraded Gastar Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gastar Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.13.

Gastar Exploration (NYSEMKT:GST) opened at 1.36 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $201.19 million. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.44. Gastar Exploration has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.21.

Gastar Exploration (NYSEMKT:GST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Gastar Exploration’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gastar Exploration will post ($0.12) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GST. Fir Tree Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gastar Exploration during the fourth quarter valued at $3,588,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gastar Exploration during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Gastar Exploration by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 856,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 523,715 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gastar Exploration by 532.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 632,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 532,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gastar Exploration during the fourth quarter valued at $1,516,000.

About Gastar Exploration

Gastar Exploration Ltd (Gastar) is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. The Company’s principal business activities include the identification, acquisition, and subsequent exploration and development of natural gas and oil properties with an emphasis on unconventional reserves, such as shale resource plays.

