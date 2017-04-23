FY2017 EPS Estimates for Williams Partners LP (WPZ) Raised by Analyst

Williams Partners LP (NYSE:WPZ) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Group upped their FY2017 earnings estimates for shares of Williams Partners in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $1.93 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.83. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Williams Partners’ FY2018 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on WPZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Williams Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Williams Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised Williams Partners from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Williams Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.06.

Shares of Williams Partners (NYSE:WPZ) opened at 40.75 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $38.93 billion. Williams Partners has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $42.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.39.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPZ. Varde Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Williams Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,277,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Williams Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $3,968,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Partners by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 630,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,992,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in Williams Partners by 4.8% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,240,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,104,000 after buying an additional 56,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Partners by 2.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,823,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $588,477,000 after buying an additional 390,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Partners

Williams Partners L.P. is an energy infrastructure company. The Company has operations across the natural gas value chain from gathering, processing, and interstate transportation of natural gas and natural gas liquids to petchem production of ethylene, propylene, and other olefins. It operates through its Northeast G&P, Atlantic-Gulf, West, and Natural gas liquid (NGL) & Petchem Services segments.

