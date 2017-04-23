FY2017 Earnings Estimate for Mercantile Bank Corp. Issued By FIG Partners (MBWM)

Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) – Research analysts at FIG Partners upped their FY2017 EPS estimates for shares of Mercantile Bank Corp. in a report released on Tuesday. FIG Partners analyst J. Rodis now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.80. FIG Partners also issued estimates for Mercantile Bank Corp.’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MBWM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $35.00 target price on shares of Mercantile Bank Corp. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) opened at 33.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $553.46 million, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.88. Mercantile Bank Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.52 and a 12 month high of $38.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.41 and a 200 day moving average of $32.68.

Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Mercantile Bank Corp. had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company earned $31.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.64 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Mercantile Bank Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.87%.

In other Mercantile Bank Corp. news, Director Thomas R. Sullivan sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $233,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,337.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBWM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Mercantile Bank Corp. by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 832,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,375,000 after buying an additional 36,540 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Mercantile Bank Corp. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 652,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,600,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Mercantile Bank Corp. by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 290,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,949,000 after buying an additional 19,828 shares during the period. Numeric Investors LLC increased its position in Mercantile Bank Corp. by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 84,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 22,912 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Mercantile Bank Corp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

About Mercantile Bank Corp.

Mercantile Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company owns the Mercantile Bank of Michigan (the Bank). The Bank is a state banking company. The Bank provides commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and retail banking services. The Bank makes secured and unsecured commercial, construction, mortgage and consumer loans, and accepts checking, savings and time deposits.

