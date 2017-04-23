FCB Financial Holdings Inc (FCB) Short Interest Up 137.6% in March

FCB Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:FCB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,384,437 shares, an increase of 137.6% from the March 15th total of 582,701 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 362,145 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

FCB Financial Holdings (NYSE:FCB) opened at 47.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.28 and a 200-day moving average of $44.97. FCB Financial Holdings has a 52-week low of $31.98 and a 52-week high of $50.33.

FCB Financial Holdings (NYSE:FCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm earned $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.44 million. FCB Financial Holdings had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 28.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FCB Financial Holdings will post $2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FCB Financial Holdings news, insider Vincent Tese sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $1,146,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,998,880.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Les J. Lieberman sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $258,267.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 303,907 shares in the company, valued at $13,770,026.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 483,277 shares of company stock valued at $22,741,435. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of FCB Financial Holdings by 10.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 776,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,844,000 after buying an additional 74,689 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FCB Financial Holdings by 66.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FCB Financial Holdings by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 125,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,809,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FCB Financial Holdings by 79.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 7,884 shares during the period. Finally, DIAM Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FCB Financial Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on FCB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FCB Financial Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of FCB Financial Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

FCB Financial Holdings Company Profile

FCB Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company with a national bank subsidiary, Florida Community Bank, National Association (the Bank). The Company operates in the Community Banking segment. Through the Bank, the Company provides a range of retail and commercial banking services. As of December 31, 2016, the Company provided a range of financial products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, some large businesses, and other local organizations and entities through 46 branches in south and central Florida.

