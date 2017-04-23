Exponent, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2017 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share (EXPO)

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2017 EPS estimates for Exponent in a research note issued on Wednesday. William Blair analyst T. Mchugh now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. William Blair also issued estimates for Exponent’s FY2017 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm earned $80.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

EXPO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $64.00 target price on shares of Exponent and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) opened at 61.10 on Friday. Exponent has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.80 and a 200-day moving average of $58.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 8.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,765,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,124,000 after buying an additional 133,426 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 11.4% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 152,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after buying an additional 15,599 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 573,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,578,000 after buying an additional 43,132 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,401,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc (Exponent), along with its subsidiaries, is a science and engineering consulting company. Exponent provides engineering and scientific consulting services to clients around the world. Its service offerings are provided on a project-by-project basis. It operates in two segments: Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health.

