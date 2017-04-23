EuroPacific Canada Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Gastar Exploration Inc (GST)

Gastar Exploration Inc (NYSEMKT:GST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at EuroPacific Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. They currently have a $2.25 target price on the energy company’s stock. EuroPacific Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 75.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gastar Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Gastar Exploration and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. Finally, Williams Capital cut shares of Gastar Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.13.

Gastar Exploration (NYSEMKT:GST) opened at 1.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.44. The company’s market capitalization is $201.19 million. Gastar Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.21.

Gastar Exploration (NYSEMKT:GST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm earned $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Gastar Exploration’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Gastar Exploration will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gastar Exploration during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gastar Exploration by 532.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 632,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 532,580 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Gastar Exploration by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 856,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 523,715 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gastar Exploration by 101,052.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,663,951 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 1,662,306 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gastar Exploration during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000.

About Gastar Exploration

Gastar Exploration Ltd (Gastar) is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. The Company’s principal business activities include the identification, acquisition, and subsequent exploration and development of natural gas and oil properties with an emphasis on unconventional reserves, such as shale resource plays.

