Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Avista Corp’s Q1 2017 Earnings (AVA)

Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Avista Corp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. KeyCorp analyst P. Ridzon expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter.

Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Avista Corp had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company earned $402.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Avista Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Avista Corp in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Avista Corp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) opened at 40.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.80. Avista Corp has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $45.22.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Avista Corp by 62.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 23,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avista Corp by 140.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 75,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 43,871 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Avista Corp by 8.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Avista Corp by 3.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avista Corp by 32.5% in the third quarter. Allegis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Marian M. Durkin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $77,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,192.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason R. Thackston sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $29,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,423.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,524 shares of company stock valued at $492,661 in the last ninety days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avista Corp Company Profile

Avista Corporation is an electric and natural gas utility company. The Company operates through two segments: Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P). The Company’s regional services include government and higher education, medical services, retail trade and finance. The Company’s businesses also include sheet metal fabrication, venture fund investments, real estate investments, a company that explores markets that could be served with liquefied natural gas (LNG), as well as certain other investments of Avista Capital, which is a subsidiary of the Company.

