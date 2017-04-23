Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Exelon Co.’s Q1 2017 Earnings (EXC)

Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) – Analysts at Jefferies Group issued their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for Exelon in a research report issued on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst A. Crowdell anticipates that the energy giant will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating and a $39.50 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc increased their price objective on Exelon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised Exelon from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.54.

Shares of Exelon (NYSE:EXC) opened at 35.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.90 and a 200 day moving average of $34.63. Exelon has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $37.70.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The energy giant reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Exelon news, SVP Duane M. Desparte sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $179,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,119.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in Exelon by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. MU Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Exelon during the third quarter worth $127,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation is a utility services holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, Exelon Generation Company, LLC (Generation), is engaged in the energy generation business. The Company, through its subsidiaries, Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Pepco Holdings LLC (PHI), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL) and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE), is engaged in the energy delivery businesses.

