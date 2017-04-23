Enel Americas SA (ENIA) Short Interest Up 71.0% in March

Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,444,371 shares, a growth of 71.0% from the March 15th total of 844,724 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 969,549 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENIA. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Enel Americas SA by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enel Americas SA by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 40,233 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enel Americas SA by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 776,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,373,000 after buying an additional 202,352 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Americas SA during the fourth quarter worth $36,089,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enel Americas SA by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,834,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,485,000 after buying an additional 1,789,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA) opened at 10.47 on Friday. Enel Americas SA has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $10.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.05.

Enel Americas SA Company Profile

Enel Americas SA, formerly Enersis Americas SA, through its subsidiaries and jointly controlled entities, is engaged in the electricity generation, transmission and distribution businesses in Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru and Argentina. The Company operates through two segments: Generation and Transmission, and Distribution.

