Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Group lifted their Q2 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report issued on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.11. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q4 2017 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company earned $485 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/23/edgewell-personal-care-co-expected-to-earn-q2-2017-earnings-of-1-12-per-share-epc.html.

EPC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $105.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays PLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) opened at 71.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.10 and a 200-day moving average of $76.14. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $69.63 and a 12-month high of $88.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter valued at $47,555,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter worth approximately $63,828,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 15.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,669,000 after buying an additional 15,951 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,636,000 after buying an additional 35,077 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,152,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,202,000 after buying an additional 76,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

