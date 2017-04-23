DTE Energy Co to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share, Jefferies Group Forecasts (DTE)

DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Group issued their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for shares of DTE Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst A. Crowdell forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DTE. Barclays PLC raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.88.
DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) opened at 103.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.20. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $85.37 and a 12-month high of $104.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.65.
DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The company earned $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.44%. DTE Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in DTE Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,245,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $910,814,000 after buying an additional 48,167 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,815,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,328,000 after buying an additional 883,808 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,518,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,558,000 after buying an additional 395,200 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $144,036,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in DTE Energy by 45.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,270,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,988,000 after buying an additional 398,404 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $179,083.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,225.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Steven E. Kurmas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,760,409. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,771 shares of company stock valued at $2,830,814. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.46%.
About DTE Energy
