Diana Shipping Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (DSX)

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 23,799 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,491% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,496 put options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Diana Shipping by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 174,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 50,900 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in Diana Shipping by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 4,319,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,318,000 after buying an additional 58,183 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Diana Shipping by 62.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 58,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Diana Shipping by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 932,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 79,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Diana Shipping by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 876,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 107,500 shares during the last quarter. 42.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) opened at 4.29 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $346.43 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average of $3.65. Diana Shipping has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $6.20.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.28 million. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 131.28% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. Diana Shipping’s revenue was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Diana Shipping will post ($1.27) EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on DSX shares. Jefferies Group LLC upped their price target on shares of Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diana Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.65.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of shipping transportation services. The Company specializes in the ownership of dry bulk vessels. As of February 16, 2017, the Company’s operating fleet consisted of 48 dry bulk carriers, of which 23 were Panamax, four were Kamsarmax, three were Post-Panamax, 14 were Capesize and four were Newcastlemax vessels, having a combined carrying capacity of approximately 5.7 million deadweight tonnage (dwt).

