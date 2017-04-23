Desjardins Weighs in on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s Q2 2017 Earnings (CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Investment analysts at Desjardins upped their Q2 2017 EPS estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.93. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s Q4 2017 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $9.49 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $10.57 EPS.

CP has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price (up previously from $162.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited in a research report on Saturday. Finally, CLSA raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.97.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) opened at 152.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.65 and a 200-day moving average of $148.34. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $119.50 and a 1-year high of $157.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3803 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s dividend payout ratio is 18.67%.

In related news, VP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total transaction of $596,079.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,758.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 12,567 shares of company stock worth $1,898,600 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited by 21.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited by 17.5% in the first quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 4,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited by 5.3% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,692,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited by 124.3% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited by 4.4% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,603,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $235,105,000 after buying an additional 68,085 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The Company operates through rail transportation segment. The Company’s transports bulk commodities, merchandise freight, and intermodal traffic over a network of approximately 12,400 miles.

