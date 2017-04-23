Conn's Inc (CONN) Stock Price Up 5.6% on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Conn's Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $14.25 and last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 884,392 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

Specifically, insider Brian Daly acquired 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,048.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,335.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CONN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Conn's in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conn's from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Conn's presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

The firm’s market cap is $438.04 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average is $10.72.

Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. Conn's had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm earned $432.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Conn's Inc will post $0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CONN. Creative Planning raised its stake in Conn's by 3.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Conn's during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Conn's by 839.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 14,421 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conn's during the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conn's during the fourth quarter worth approximately $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Conn's Company Profile

Conn’s, Inc is a specialty retailer that offers a selection of consumer goods and related services in addition to a credit solution for its core credit constrained consumers. The Company operates through two segments: retail and credit. The Retail segment includes product categories, such as furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room and bedroom; home appliance, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers and ranges; Consumer electronics, including liquid-crystal-display (LED), organic LED (OLED), Ultra high definition (HD) and Internet-ready televisions, and home office, including computers, printers and accessories.

