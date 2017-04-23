Comcast Target of Unusually High Options Trading (CMCSA)

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 22,693 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 671% compared to the typical volume of 2,944 call options.
In other news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 7,053 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $264,275.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,360,160.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Salva sold 3,121 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $237,071.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,950,590.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,404 shares of company stock valued at $19,478,603 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,643,845,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $1,487,203,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 21.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,792,055 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,905,165,000 after buying an additional 7,652,797 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 116.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,991,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $525,942,000 after buying an additional 7,517,912 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,731,509 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,433,960,000 after buying an additional 6,973,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Comcast to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Instinet lifted their price objective on Comcast from $37.50 to $42.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.69.
Shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) opened at 38.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $181.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.07. Comcast has a 52 week low of $29.81 and a 52 week high of $38.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.49.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Comcast will post $1.89 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 30.81%.
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation is a media and technology company. The Company has two primary businesses: Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Its Comcast Cable business operates in the Cable Communications segment. Its NBCUniversal business operates in four business segments: Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment and Theme Parks.
Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.