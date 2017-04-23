CIT Group Inc. (CIT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.19. The business earned $309.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.30 million. CIT Group had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 21.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CIT Group to post $2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3.91 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) opened at 43.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.50 and a 200 day moving average of $41.14. CIT Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.33 and a 1-year high of $44.59. The stock’s market capitalization is $8.83 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. CIT Group’s payout ratio is currently -14.08%.

In other CIT Group news, Director R. Brad Oates sold 7,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $300,743.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,326.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Galligan sold 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total transaction of $214,787.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,520.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CIT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of CIT Group in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CIT Group in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays PLC set a $43.00 price target on shares of CIT Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of CIT Group in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. CIT Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/23/cit-group-inc-cit-set-to-announce-earnings-on-tuesday.html.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc (CIT) is a bank holding company (BHC) and a financial holding company (FHC). The Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, leasing and advisory services to middle market companies in a range of industries in North America. The Company’s segments include Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Non-Strategic Portfolios, and Corporate and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.