CIT Group Inc. (CIT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th.
CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.19. The business earned $309.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.30 million. CIT Group had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 21.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CIT Group to post $2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3.91 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) opened at 43.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.50 and a 200 day moving average of $41.14. CIT Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.33 and a 1-year high of $44.59. The stock’s market capitalization is $8.83 billion.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. CIT Group’s payout ratio is currently -14.08%.
In other CIT Group news, Director R. Brad Oates sold 7,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $300,743.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,326.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Galligan sold 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total transaction of $214,787.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,520.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
CIT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of CIT Group in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CIT Group in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays PLC set a $43.00 price target on shares of CIT Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of CIT Group in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. CIT Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.
CIT Group Company Profile
CIT Group Inc (CIT) is a bank holding company (BHC) and a financial holding company (FHC). The Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, leasing and advisory services to middle market companies in a range of industries in North America. The Company’s segments include Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Non-Strategic Portfolios, and Corporate and Other.
Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.