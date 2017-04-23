Chesapeake Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 38,363 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 264% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,538 put options.

In related news, Director Archie W. Dunham acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,620,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,637,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,301,637.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 15,394 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. National Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. National Planning Corp now owns 17,051 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 6.1% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Securities LLC now owns 17,275 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 18,119 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) opened at 5.52 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The firm’s market capitalization is $4.89 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.27.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. The business’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post $0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays PLC restated a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday. Wunderlich restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Scotiabank set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.51.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation produces natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates in two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing, Gathering and Compression. Exploration and production is engaged in finding and producing oil, natural gas and NGL. Marketing, gathering and compression is engaged in marketing, gathering and compression of oil, natural gas and NGL.

