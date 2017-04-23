Cheesecake Factory Inc Expected to Earn Q3 2017 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share (CAKE)

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report issued on Wednesday. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. William Blair also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s FY2017 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The business earned $603.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.82 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CAKE. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Group LLC cut Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.17.

Shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) opened at 63.03 on Friday. Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $46.93 and a 1-year high of $65.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.15.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 3,444 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $212,288.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,762.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Debby R. Zurzolo sold 1,600 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $99,024.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,753 shares of company stock valued at $3,032,762. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 7.2% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,935,000 after buying an additional 18,694 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 18.0% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,054 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 77.9% in the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Outfitter Advisors LTD. raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.3% in the third quarter. Outfitter Advisors LTD. now owns 58,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter valued at about $2,949,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is engaged in the restaurant and bakery business. As of March 2, 2017, the Company operated 208 Company-owned restaurants: 194 under The Cheesecake Factory mark, 13 under the Grand Lux Cafe mark and one under the Rock Sugar Pan Asian Kitchen mark. The Company’s segments include The Cheesecake Factory restaurants, and other.

