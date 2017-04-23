Celestica’s (CLS) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Scotiabank

Scotiabank reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Celestica Inc (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) in a research note released on Sunday morning, StockTargetPrices.com reports. Scotiabank currently has a C$20.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from C$12.50 to C$14.25 in a research report on Saturday, January 28th. TD Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$18.38.

Shares of Celestica (TSE:CLS) opened at 19.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28. Celestica has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $19.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average of $16.95.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Delbianco sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.43, for a total value of C$516,040.00. Also, Director Darren Myers sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.10, for a total transaction of C$905,000.00. Insiders sold 229,877 shares of company stock valued at $4,143,812 in the last three months.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc is a provider of supply chain solutions. The Company operates in electronics manufacturing services business segment. The Company offers a range of services to its customers, including design and development, engineering services, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics and after-market repair and return services.

