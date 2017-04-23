Celestica Inc (CLS) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Scotiabank

Scotiabank reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Celestica Inc (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) in a research note published on Sunday. They currently have a C$20.00 price objective on the stock.

CLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Celestica from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Celestica from C$12.50 to C$14.25 in a research note on Saturday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Celestica presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$18.38.

Shares of Celestica (TSE:CLS) opened at 19.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average of $16.95. Celestica has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $19.89.

In other news, Director Michael Mccaughey sold 23,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.13, for a total transaction of C$425,366.06. Also, Director Elizabeth Delbianco sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.10, for a total transaction of C$314,940.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 229,877 shares of company stock valued at $4,143,812.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc is a provider of supply chain solutions. The Company operates in electronics manufacturing services business segment. The Company offers a range of services to its customers, including design and development, engineering services, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics and after-market repair and return services.

