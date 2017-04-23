Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th.

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. Capital One Financial Corp. had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company earned $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Capital One Financial Corp. to post $7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8.81 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) opened at 82.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.24. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $58.03 and a 52-week high of $96.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.29 and a 200-day moving average of $84.76.

COF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays PLC boosted their price target on Capital One Financial Corp. from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $84.00 price target on Capital One Financial Corp. and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Rafferty Capital Markets raised Capital One Financial Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial Corp. in a research report on Saturday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.63.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/23/capital-one-financial-corp-cof-to-release-quarterly-earnings-on-tuesday.html.

In other news, insider Christopher T. Newkirk sold 5,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $473,829.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,364 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,887.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $63,769.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 833,935 shares of company stock valued at $74,412,906. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corp. Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation is a diversified financial services holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, offers a range of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients through branches, the Internet and other distribution channels. The Company’s segments include Credit Card, Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.