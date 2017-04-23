Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will earn $2.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.76. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s FY2017 earnings at $11.34 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CP. CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited from C$215.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. CLSA raised Canadian Pacific Railway Limited from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited from C$239.00 to C$224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited from C$231.00 to C$233.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen and Company reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited from C$166.00 to C$164.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$215.08.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) to Post Q2 2017 Earnings of $2.66 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/23/canadian-pacific-railway-limited-cp-to-post-q2-2017-earnings-of-2-66-per-share-national-bank-financial-forecasts.html.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) opened at 206.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.99 and its 200-day moving average is $197.31. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $156.01 and a 52-week high of $210.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway Limited news, insider Mark Wallace sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$199.64, for a total transaction of C$898,380.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The Company operates through rail transportation segment. The Company’s transports bulk commodities, merchandise freight, and intermodal traffic over a network of approximately 12,400 miles.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.