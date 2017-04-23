Camden National Co. (CAC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm earned $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.40 million. Camden National had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 10.47%. On average, analysts expect Camden National to post $2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2.90 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) opened at 43.05 on Friday. Camden National Co. has a 12-month low of $26.93 and a 12-month high of $45.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.48 and a 200-day moving average of $39.93. The firm has a market cap of $666.97 million, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.03%.

In other Camden National news, CEO Gregory A. Dufour acquired 1,087 shares of Camden National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.31 per share, with a total value of $30,772.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 71,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,118.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,158 shares of company stock worth $62,647. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company is a diversified financial services provider. The primary business of the Company and its subsidiary, Camden National Bank (the Bank), is to attract deposits from, and to extend loans to, consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit and commercial customers.

