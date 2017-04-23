CAI International Inc (CAI) Reaches New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $18.85 and last traded at $18.87, with a volume of 531,659 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. CAI International had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. The firm earned $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen and Company increased their price target on shares of CAI International from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. increased their price target on shares of CAI International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAI. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of CAI International by 264.2% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 12,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 9,430 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CAI International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 26,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CAI International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 6,892 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CAI International by 13.2% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 364,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 42,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of CAI International by 2,800.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 601,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after buying an additional 580,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.66 million, a P/E ratio of 59.90 and a beta of 2.17.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc is a transportation finance and logistics company. The Company purchases equipment, which it leases primarily to container shipping lines, freight forwarders and other transportation companies. The Company operates through three segments: container leasing, rail leasing and logistics.

