Brokers Offer Predictions for Reynolds American, Inc.’s FY2017 Earnings (RAI)

Reynolds American, Inc. (NYSE:RAI) – Jefferies Group decreased their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for Reynolds American in a report released on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst O. Bennett now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.54 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.56. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Reynolds American’s FY2018 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Reynolds American (NYSE:RAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Reynolds American had a net margin of 48.57% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Vetr upgraded shares of Reynolds American from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.64 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Reynolds American from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reynolds American from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Reynolds American from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Cowen and Company lowered shares of Reynolds American from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Reynolds American presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.29.

Shares of Reynolds American (NYSE:RAI) opened at 63.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.49 and its 200-day moving average is $57.34. The stock has a market cap of $90.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.42. Reynolds American has a 12-month low of $43.38 and a 12-month high of $64.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Reynolds American’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Reynolds American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.29%.

In other news, insider Debra Ann Crew sold 17,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $1,064,451.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,689,205.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel A. Fawley sold 14,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $867,541.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,064,170.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,110 shares of company stock valued at $6,051,675. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAI. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Reynolds American by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its stake in Reynolds American by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC raised its stake in Reynolds American by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in Reynolds American by 0.8% in the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A raised its stake in Reynolds American by 0.5% in the first quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 14,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 46.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reynolds American Company Profile

Reynolds American Inc (RAI) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include RJR Tobacco, which consists of the primary operations of its subsidiary, R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Company; Santa Fe, which consists of the primary operations of its subsidiary, Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Company, Inc, and American Snuff, which consists of the primary operations of its subsidiary, American Snuff Company, LLC.

