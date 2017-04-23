Brokers Issue Forecasts for Take Two Interactive Software Inc’s FY2017 Earnings (TTWO)

Take Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ:TTWO) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings raised their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Take Two Interactive Software in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst A. Uerkwitz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.34. Oppenheimer Holdings currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TTWO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Take Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Take Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, February 10th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Take Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Take Two Interactive Software in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Take Two Interactive Software from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Take Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.48.

Take Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) opened at 62.29 on Friday. Take Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $33.06 and a 52-week high of $62.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 372.99 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.74 and a 200 day moving average of $52.31.

Take Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Take Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $476.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $28,042.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,896,721.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 387,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $22,452,001.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Majedie Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Take Two Interactive Software by 4.9% in the third quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 235,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,638,000 after buying an additional 10,923 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Take Two Interactive Software by 15.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,017,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,879,000 after buying an additional 133,836 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Take Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth about $19,440,000. KCG Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Take Two Interactive Software by 217.5% in the third quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 36,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 25,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $1,224,000.

About Take Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc is a developer, publisher and marketer of entertainment for consumers around the world. The Company develops and publishes products through its labels, Rockstar Games and 2K. It operates through publishing segment. It has a portfolio of software content for the hardware platforms in a range of genres, including action, adventure, family/casual, racing, role-playing, shooter, sports and strategy, which it distributes across the world.

