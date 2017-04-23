Brokers Issue Forecasts for Snyder's-Lance Inc’s FY2017 Earnings (LNCE)

Snyder's-Lance Inc (NASDAQ:LNCE) – Analysts at Gabelli lowered their FY2017 earnings estimates for shares of Snyder's-Lance in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. Gabelli analyst J. Gabelli now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.35. Gabelli also issued estimates for Snyder's-Lance’s FY2018 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Snyder's-Lance (NASDAQ:LNCE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Snyder's-Lance had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $652.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snyder's-Lance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on shares of Snyder's-Lance in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snyder's-Lance in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. downgraded shares of Snyder's-Lance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

Shares of Snyder's-Lance (NASDAQ:LNCE) opened at 32.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.73 and a beta of 0.63. Snyder's-Lance has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $40.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.15 and its 200-day moving average is $37.88.

In other news, Director Patricia A. Warehime acquired 14,000 shares of Snyder's-Lance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.09 per share, for a total transaction of $547,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Snyder's-Lance by 2.4% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 201,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,773,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Snyder's-Lance by 4.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Snyder's-Lance by 7.1% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 65,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Snyder's-Lance during the third quarter worth $20,617,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Snyder's-Lance by 29.0% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 349,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,744,000 after buying an additional 78,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

About Snyder's-Lance

Snyder’s-Lance, Inc is a snack food company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing and sale of snack food products. Its products include pretzels, sandwich crackers, kettle cooked chips, pretzel crackers, cookies, potato chips, tortilla chips, restaurant style crackers, popcorn, nuts and other salty snacks.

