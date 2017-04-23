Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for Gulfport Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. KeyCorp analyst D. Deckelbaum now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s FY2017 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The firm earned $202.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.91 million. The business’s revenue was down 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/23/brokers-issue-forecasts-for-gulfport-energy-co-s-q1-2017-earnings-gpor.html.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Johnson Rice reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gulfport Energy in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity set a $33.00 price target on shares of Gulfport Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Gulfport Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Gulfport Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) opened at 16.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.81. Gulfport Energy has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $34.67. The stock’s market cap is $2.63 billion.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPOR. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,074,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,808,000 after buying an additional 330,787 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,805,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $135,760,000 after buying an additional 180,274 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 31.0% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,039,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,879,000 after buying an additional 719,571 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $54,341,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 18.0% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,698,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,984,000 after buying an additional 258,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company focuses on the exploitation and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil in the United States. The Company’s properties are located in the Utica Shale in Eastern Ohio and along the Louisiana Gulf Coast in the West Cote Blanche Bay (WCBB) and Hackberry fields.

Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.