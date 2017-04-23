Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) is set to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. Brinker International has set its FY17 guidance at $3.05-3.15 EPS.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Brinker International had a net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 49.35%. The company had revenue of $771 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Brinker International’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Brinker International to post $3.10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3.36 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) opened at 44.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.76 and its 200-day moving average is $47.41. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $55.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

In related news, Director Harriet Edelman sold 3,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $136,604.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,404.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kelli Valade sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $481,005.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,019,749.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,218 shares of company stock worth $639,039. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Monday, April 10th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Friday. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Brinker International and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.86.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc is engaged in the ownership, operation, development, and franchising of the Chili’s Grill & Bar (Chili’s) and Maggiano’s Little Italy (Maggiano’s) restaurant brands. The Company’s Chili’s operates Bar & Grill category of casual dining. Chili’s menu features authentic Fresh Mex and Fresh Tex cuisine, including signature items, such as Baby Back Ribs smoked in-house, Hand-Crafted Burgers served with house-made garlic dill pickles, Mix and Match Fajitas, Tableside Guacamole and house-made Chips and Salsa.

