Briggs & Stratton Co. (BGG) Trading 9.4% Higher After Earnings Beat

Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) shares traded up 9.4% during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $23.89 and last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 1,738,267 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.48.

The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Briggs & Stratton Co. had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm earned $597 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Briggs & Stratton Co.’s payout ratio is 75.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Briggs & Stratton Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Briggs & Stratton Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Briggs & Stratton Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

In related news, SVP Harold L. Redman sold 22,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $492,055.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 92,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,476.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrea L. Golvach sold 4,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $88,981.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton Co. by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton Co. by 7.8% in the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 11,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.62 and its 200 day moving average is $21.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 0.82.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Briggs & Stratton Co. (BGG) Trading 9.4% Higher After Earnings Beat” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/23/briggs-stratton-co-bgg-trading-9-4-higher-after-earnings-beat.html.

About Briggs & Stratton Co.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation is a producer of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment. The Company designs, manufactures, markets, sells and services the various products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) around the world. It also markets and sells related service parts and accessories for its engines.

Receive News & Ratings for Briggs & Stratton Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Briggs & Stratton Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.