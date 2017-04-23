Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q2 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note issued on Thursday. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s FY2017 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

BDN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Barclays PLC lowered their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/23/brandywine-realty-trust-bdn-forecasted-to-post-q2-2017-earnings-of-0-32-per-share.html.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) opened at 17.05 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.69 and a beta of 1.05.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.08% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business earned $130.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 355.56%.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, CEO Gerard H. Sweeney sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $335,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director H Richard Haverstick, Jr. bought 7,500 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.98 per share, for a total transaction of $119,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,419,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,099,000 after buying an additional 712,217 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,647,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,242,000 after buying an additional 945,409 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,176,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,471,000 after buying an additional 363,695 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,786,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,533,000 after buying an additional 151,202 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,021,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,572,000 after buying an additional 82,261 shares during the period.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through five segments: Pennsylvania Suburbs, Philadelphia Central Business District (CBD), Metropolitan Washington, DC, Austin, Texas, and Other. The Pennsylvania Suburbs segment includes properties in Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties in the Philadelphia suburbs.

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.