Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. Boston Properties has set its Q1 guidance at $1.47-1.49 EPS and its FY17 guidance at $6.13-6.23 EPS.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $636.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.13 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect Boston Properties to post $2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2.93 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) opened at 134.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 0.62. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.69 and a 52 week high of $144.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.58 and a 200 day moving average of $129.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

BXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays PLC lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price (down from $152.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.29.

In other Boston Properties news, insider Frank D. Burt sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.61, for a total transaction of $347,190.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter D. Johnston sold 4,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $624,989.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,523 shares of company stock valued at $7,180,477 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is an owner and developer of office properties in the United States. Its segments by geographic area are Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. Its segments by property type include Office, Residential and Hotel. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned or had interests in 174 commercial real estate properties, aggregating approximately 47.7 million net rentable square feet of primarily Class A office properties, including eight properties under construction/redevelopment totaling approximately 4.0 million net rentable square feet.

