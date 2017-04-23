Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) – Boenning Scattergood raised their Q2 2017 earnings per share estimates for Fulton Financial Corp in a report issued on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood analyst M. Schultheis now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Fulton Financial Corp’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays PLC restated a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Fulton Financial Corp in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $17.00 target price on Fulton Financial Corp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Boenning Scattergood Comments on Fulton Financial Corp’s Q2 2017 Earnings (FULT)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/23/boenning-scattergood-comments-on-fulton-financial-corps-q2-2017-earnings-fult.html.

Shares of Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) opened at 18.45 on Friday. Fulton Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Fulton Financial Corp had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 20.37%. The company earned $183.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Fulton Financial Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Fulton Financial Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

In related news, insider Curtis J. Myers sold 9,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $174,093.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Corp by 17.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Corp by 271.0% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Pacad Investment Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Corp by 315.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 8,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Corp by 10.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.70% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corp Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company is the bank holding company of Fulton Bank N.A. (the Bank). As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s six subsidiary banks were located primarily in suburban or semi-rural geographic markets throughout a five-state region (Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and Virginia).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.