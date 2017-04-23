BankUnited (BKU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.98 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect BankUnited to post $2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2.78 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) opened at 35.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.06 and a 200 day moving average of $35.73. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $27.85 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 40.19%.

BKU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays PLC set a $42.00 price target on BankUnited and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank AG lowered their target price on BankUnited to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Hovde Group raised BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $41.00 target price on BankUnited and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. BankUnited has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.04.

In related news, insider Mark Bagnoli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total value of $39,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,704.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $454,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,240,217 shares of company stock valued at $84,316,474 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is the bank holding company of BankUnited (the Bank). The bank is a national banking association. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank provided a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through 94 banking centers located in 15 Florida counties and six banking centers in the New York metropolitan area.

