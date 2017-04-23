Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NTB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The business earned $105.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.81 million. On average, analysts expect Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son to post $2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3.29 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) opened at 31.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.19 and a 200 day moving average of $30.48. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $34.92.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (the Bank) provides banking services and wealth management services. The Bank’s geographic segments include Bermuda, the Cayman Islands and Guernsey, where its banking operations are located, and The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom, where it offers specialized financial services.

