Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NTB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $105.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.81 million. On average, analysts expect Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son to post $2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3.29 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) opened at 31.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.19 and its 200 day moving average is $30.48. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $34.92.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $35.00 price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (the Bank) provides banking services and wealth management services. The Bank’s geographic segments include Bermuda, the Cayman Islands and Guernsey, where its banking operations are located, and The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom, where it offers specialized financial services.

