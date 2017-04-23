AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for AT&T in a report issued on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Miller forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for AT&T’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on T. Vetr upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.80 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Drexel Hamilton restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays PLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.21.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “AT&T Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share (T)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/23/att-inc-expected-to-post-q1-2017-earnings-of-0-79-per-share-t.html.

Shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) opened at 39.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.43 and a 200 day moving average of $40.38. AT&T has a 1-year low of $36.10 and a 1-year high of $43.89. The firm has a market cap of $245.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. AT&T had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company earned $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Stanford Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stanford Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Sterling Global Strategies LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Global Strategies LLC now owns 11,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Wealth & Financial Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Wealth & Financial Management LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. The Company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International. The Company offers its services and products to consumers in the United States, Mexico and Latin America and to businesses and other providers of telecommunications services worldwide.

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.