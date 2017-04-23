Atlantic Coast Financial Corp (ACFC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Atlantic Coast Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ACFC) will post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th.

Atlantic Coast Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ACFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 million. Atlantic Coast Financial Corp had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 6.31%. On average, analysts expect Atlantic Coast Financial Corp to post $0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0.65 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Atlantic Coast Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ACFC) opened at 7.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day moving average is $7.20. Atlantic Coast Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $8.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Coast Financial Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic Coast Financial Corp stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Coast Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ACFC) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,823 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.70% of Atlantic Coast Financial Corp worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic Coast Financial Corp Company Profile

Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation is a thrift holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, Atlantic Coast Bank (the Bank), a federally chartered and insured stock savings bank supervised by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (the OCC), serves the Northeast Florida, Central Florida and Southeast Georgia markets.

