Atlantic Coast Financial Corp (ACFC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Atlantic Coast Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ACFC) will be announcing its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th.

Atlantic Coast Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ACFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 million. Atlantic Coast Financial Corp had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 14.88%. On average, analysts expect Atlantic Coast Financial Corp to post $0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0.65 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Atlantic Coast Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ACFC) opened at 7.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.20. Atlantic Coast Financial Corp has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $8.27.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic Coast Financial Corp stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Coast Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ACFC) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,823 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.70% of Atlantic Coast Financial Corp worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Coast Financial Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th.

Atlantic Coast Financial Corp Company Profile

Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation is a thrift holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, Atlantic Coast Bank (the Bank), a federally chartered and insured stock savings bank supervised by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (the OCC), serves the Northeast Florida, Central Florida and Southeast Georgia markets.

