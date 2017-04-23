Arconic Inc (ARNC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Arconic Inc (NASDAQ:ARNC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th.

Arconic (NASDAQ:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Arconic’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Arconic to post $1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1.49 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Arconic Inc (NASDAQ:ARNC) opened at 26.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.63 and a 200 day moving average of $23.21. The firm’s market capitalization is $11.45 billion. Arconic Inc has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $30.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARNC. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Arconic in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Arconic in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Longbow Research began coverage on Arconic in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Arconic in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

In other Arconic news, major shareholder International L.P. Elliott acquired 306,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.32 per share, with a total value of $7,747,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Associates L.P. Elliott acquired 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.46 per share, with a total value of $7,310,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,936,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,431,333.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,941,001 shares of company stock valued at $79,150,049 in the last ninety days.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc, formerly Alcoa Inc, is engaged in lightweight metals engineering and manufacturing. The Company operates through three segments: Global Rolled Products, Engineered Products and Solutions, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. Its multi-material products, which include aluminum, titanium and nickel, are used around the world in markets, such as aerospace, automotive, commercial transportation and packaging.

