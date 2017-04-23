Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.16. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm earned $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect Arch Capital Group to post $5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5.94 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) opened at 94.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.60. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $67.50 and a 1-year high of $96.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.51 and its 200-day moving average is $87.43.

ACGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group AG raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Langen Mcalenn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.40.

In related news, CFO Mark Donald Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $465,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Constantine Iordanou sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $5,614,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,753,793.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,081 shares of company stock worth $10,811,481. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides insurance, reinsurance and mortgage insurance. The Company provides a range of property, casualty and mortgage insurance and reinsurance lines. The Company operates in five segments: insurance, reinsurance, mortgage, other and corporate. The insurance segment’s product lines include construction and national accounts; excess and surplus casualty; lenders products; professional lines; programs; property, energy, marine and aviation; travel, accident and health, and other.

